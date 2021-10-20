Brokerages Set The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) PT at $151.00

Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $150.28.

PG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Sunday, September 12th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. UBS Group began coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th.

Get The Procter & Gamble alerts:

In other The Procter & Gamble news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 315,295 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.15, for a total transaction of $44,819,184.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 20,000 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.22, for a total transaction of $2,904,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,913,518.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 748,024 shares of company stock valued at $106,760,698. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 0.6% in the second quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 12,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 1.0% in the third quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 7,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 0.5% in the second quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 15,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Leisure Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 0.4% in the first quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 18,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,464,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 0.3% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 21,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,905,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PG traded up $0.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $141.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 258,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,834,445. The company has a 50-day moving average of $143.07 and a 200-day moving average of $138.81. The Procter & Gamble has a 12 month low of $121.54 and a 12 month high of $147.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $342.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.43.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.02. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The company had revenue of $20.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd will be issued a $0.8698 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.48%.

About The Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Read More: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for The Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.