Brokerages Set Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) Target Price at $70.00

Shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $70.00.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Compass Point boosted their price target on shares of Terreno Realty from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Terreno Realty from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Terreno Realty in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Terreno Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th.

Shares of TRNO opened at $70.16 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $66.21 and its 200 day moving average is $65.22. Terreno Realty has a fifty-two week low of $53.97 and a fifty-two week high of $70.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of 69.47 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.16). Terreno Realty had a return on equity of 4.29% and a net margin of 34.93%. The business had revenue of $53.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.63 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Terreno Realty will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is a boost from Terreno Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. Terreno Realty’s payout ratio is 94.44%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRNO. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 460.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 62,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,615,000 after purchasing an additional 51,104 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 21.6% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 68,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,931,000 after purchasing an additional 12,099 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 22.6% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 13.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 54,423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,144,000 after purchasing an additional 6,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 6.2% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 6,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.91% of the company’s stock.

Terreno Realty Corp. operates as a real estate company, which acquires, owns, and manages industrial properties. It invests in several types of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution, flex, research and development, and trans-shipment.

