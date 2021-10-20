Brokerages Set SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) Price Target at $188.25

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $188.25.

SITE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $237.00 price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

In related news, CFO John T. Guthrie sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.42, for a total transaction of $1,420,650.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,311,578.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Greg Weller sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.46, for a total transaction of $593,472.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,125,371.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,448 shares of company stock valued at $12,809,737 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,563,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $772,426,000 after buying an additional 102,879 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,796,999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $642,680,000 after purchasing an additional 624,933 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,747,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $634,298,000 after purchasing an additional 114,878 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,538,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $260,341,000 after purchasing an additional 87,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,170,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $198,077,000 after buying an additional 241,757 shares during the last quarter.

SITE stock opened at $213.85 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $200.88 and its 200-day moving average is $183.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $9.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.04 and a beta of 1.23. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a twelve month low of $115.31 and a twelve month high of $215.06.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 23.00% and a net margin of 6.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.83 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that SiteOne Landscape Supply will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About SiteOne Landscape Supply

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of commercial and residential landscape supplies. Its products include outdoor lighting, nursery, landscape supplies, fertilizers, turf protection products, grass seed, turf care equipment, and golf course accessories for green industry professionals.

