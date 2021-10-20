Brokerages Set Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) Price Target at $55.35

Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-three analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $55.76.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on KNX shares. Raymond James started coverage on Knight-Swift Transportation in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Knight-Swift Transportation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd.

Shares of NYSE KNX traded up $3.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $53.77. 62,605 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,624,629. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.56, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 52-week low of $37.07 and a 52-week high of $54.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.92 and its 200-day moving average is $49.04.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 10.88%. The company’s revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is currently 14.65%.

In related news, Vice Chairman Gary J. Knight sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $2,600,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $550,576. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Michael K. Liu sold 2,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.04, for a total value of $113,564.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,879.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 59,100 shares of company stock worth $3,060,419. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KNX. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 161.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 37,469 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after purchasing an additional 23,146 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 87.8% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 199,556 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,995,000 after purchasing an additional 93,275 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,166 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 2,568 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 482,615 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $23,209,000 after buying an additional 39,938 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,563,971 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $75,115,000 after buying an additional 36,354 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

About Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

