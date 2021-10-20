Brokerages Set Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM) Price Target at C$12.29

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$12.44.

HBM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$15.00 price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Tuesday. National Bankshares upgraded shares of Hudbay Minerals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from C$14.00 to C$12.50 in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, CSFB reduced their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$13.00 to C$11.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th.

Shares of TSE:HBM traded down C$0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$9.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 719,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,493,457. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$7.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$8.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.29, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of C$2.40 billion and a P/E ratio of -24.22. Hudbay Minerals has a 12-month low of C$5.79 and a 12-month high of C$11.62.

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The mining company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.11 by C($0.08). The business had revenue of C$496.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$485.80 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hudbay Minerals will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.13%. Hudbay Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is presently -4.11%.

About Hudbay Minerals

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

