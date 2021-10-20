Brokerages Set Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) PT at $84.50

Shares of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $84.50.

A number of analysts recently commented on CCOI shares. TheStreet cut shares of Cogent Communications from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cogent Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Get Cogent Communications alerts:

In other news, VP Henry W. Kilmer sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.13, for a total transaction of $177,912.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Sheryl Lynn Kennedy sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.99, for a total transaction of $125,982.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $341,952.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,720 shares of company stock valued at $1,336,377. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Cogent Communications by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,480,478 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $101,797,000 after purchasing an additional 189,967 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in Cogent Communications in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,982,000. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cogent Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at about $556,000. Boundary Creek Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Cogent Communications in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,580,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Cogent Communications by 54.9% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 53,439 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,109,000 after purchasing an additional 18,940 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCOI traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $72.69. The stock had a trading volume of 3,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,648. Cogent Communications has a 52 week low of $53.20 and a 52 week high of $80.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $72.75 and a 200 day moving average of $74.20. The company has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 663.61 and a beta of 0.09.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.26). Cogent Communications had a net margin of 0.82% and a negative return on equity of 11.90%. The firm had revenue of $147.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. Cogent Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Cogent Communications will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a $0.805 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This is a positive change from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.43%. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 423.68%.

Cogent Communications Company Profile

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of internet access and Internet Protocol communications solutions. It offers internet access and data transport through its fiber optic, IP data-only network, ethernet transport, and colocation services. The company was founded by David Schaeffer in August 1999 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

Read More: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Cogent Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogent Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.