Brokerages Set 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) PT at $39.59

Shares of 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and fourteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.59.

ONEM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist cut their price objective on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $48.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of 1Life Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, August 9th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $46.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $55.50 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 24th.

In other news, Director David P. Kennedy sold 2,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.72, for a total transaction of $68,672.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in 1Life Healthcare by 66.0% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 135,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,745,000 after buying an additional 53,883 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in 1Life Healthcare by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 1,853,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,543,000 after buying an additional 364,100 shares during the period. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC acquired a new position in 1Life Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $652,000. Lake Street Financial LLC increased its holdings in 1Life Healthcare by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 54,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after buying an additional 7,868 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in 1Life Healthcare by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 49,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,638,000 after buying an additional 1,841 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.65% of the company’s stock.

ONEM stock opened at $21.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.86, a current ratio of 4.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. 1Life Healthcare has a twelve month low of $19.10 and a twelve month high of $59.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.29 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.73.

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.12). 1Life Healthcare had a negative net margin of 22.60% and a negative return on equity of 20.62%. The firm had revenue of $120.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.24) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 54.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that 1Life Healthcare will post -1.15 EPS for the current year.

About 1Life Healthcare

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

