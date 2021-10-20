Brokerages Expect Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) to Post $1.09 EPS

Brokerages forecast that Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.09 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Tenet Healthcare’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.93 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.69. Tenet Healthcare posted earnings of $0.64 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 70.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare will report full year earnings of $5.73 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.46 to $6.41. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $5.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.61 to $6.38. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Tenet Healthcare.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.52. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 60.15% and a net margin of 2.26%. The company had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Tenet Healthcare in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on Tenet Healthcare in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.84 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Tenet Healthcare in a report on Monday, September 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Truist Securities lowered their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.77.

In other Tenet Healthcare news, EVP Paola M. Arbour sold 1,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.94, for a total transaction of $136,542.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Meghan Fitzgerald sold 6,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.70, for a total value of $441,797.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,017,497.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 94,709 shares of company stock worth $6,612,775. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 324.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Tenet Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Tenet Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at $83,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Tenet Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tenet Healthcare stock traded up $1.83 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $66.28. 5,735 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 944,478. Tenet Healthcare has a 1 year low of $24.15 and a 1 year high of $76.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $70.15 and a 200-day moving average of $66.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.55 and a beta of 2.58.

About Tenet Healthcare

Tenet Healthcare Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. The Hospital Operations and Other segment comprises of acute care hospitals, ancillary outpatient facilities, urgent care centers, microhospitals and physician practices.

