Brokerages Expect Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Will Post Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.07 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Tencent Music Entertainment Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.08 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.07. Tencent Music Entertainment Group posted earnings per share of $0.12 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 41.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will report full-year earnings of $0.35 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.36. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.37. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Tencent Music Entertainment Group.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $8.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.10 billion. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 12.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS.

A number of brokerages have commented on TME. Zacks Investment Research raised Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Tencent Music Entertainment Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $36.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. China Renaissance Securities began coverage on Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tencent Music Entertainment Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.01.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TME. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 422.1% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,752 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 281.1% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 113.6% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the second quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 27.81% of the company’s stock.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.57. The company had a trading volume of 350,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,032,174. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.74. The firm has a market cap of $14.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.01. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 12-month low of $6.82 and a 12-month high of $32.25.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Company Profile

Tencent Music Entertainment Group engages in the operation of an online music entertainment platform. Its platform comprises of online music, online karaoke, and music-centric live streaming products. The company was founded on June 6, 2012 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

