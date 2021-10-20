Brokerages Expect SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) Will Announce Earnings of $1.71 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) to post earnings of $1.71 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for SeaWorld Entertainment’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.37 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.05. SeaWorld Entertainment reported earnings of ($0.96) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 278.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SeaWorld Entertainment will report full year earnings of $3.05 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.80 to $3.40. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.22 to $3.56. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover SeaWorld Entertainment.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $1.22. The company had revenue of $439.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.05 million.

SEAS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.30.

Shares of SEAS stock opened at $58.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -102.21 and a beta of 2.41. SeaWorld Entertainment has a 1-year low of $19.56 and a 1-year high of $61.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.28.

In related news, CEO Marc Swanson sold 4,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.01, for a total transaction of $257,309.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Sharon P. Nadeau sold 7,434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total value of $442,323.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,215 shares of company stock valued at $976,034 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment in the first quarter valued at $53,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment in the first quarter valued at $58,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment in the third quarter valued at $66,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 338.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 1,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment in the second quarter valued at $185,000.

SeaWorld Entertainment Company Profile

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of theme parks. It operates through the following brands: SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Aquatica, Discovery Cove, Sesame Place, and Sea Rescue. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

