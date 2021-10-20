Brokerages Expect SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) Will Announce Earnings of $1.71 Per Share

Posted by on Oct 20th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages expect SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) to post earnings of $1.71 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for SeaWorld Entertainment’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.37 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.05. SeaWorld Entertainment reported earnings of ($0.96) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 278.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SeaWorld Entertainment will report full year earnings of $3.05 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.80 to $3.40. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.22 to $3.56. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover SeaWorld Entertainment.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $1.22. The company had revenue of $439.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.05 million.

SEAS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.30.

Shares of SEAS stock opened at $58.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -102.21 and a beta of 2.41. SeaWorld Entertainment has a 1-year low of $19.56 and a 1-year high of $61.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.28.

In related news, CEO Marc Swanson sold 4,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.01, for a total transaction of $257,309.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Sharon P. Nadeau sold 7,434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total value of $442,323.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,215 shares of company stock valued at $976,034 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment in the first quarter valued at $53,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment in the first quarter valued at $58,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment in the third quarter valued at $66,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 338.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 1,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment in the second quarter valued at $185,000.

SeaWorld Entertainment Company Profile

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of theme parks. It operates through the following brands: SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Aquatica, Discovery Cove, Sesame Place, and Sea Rescue. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

Read More: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SeaWorld Entertainment (SEAS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS)

Receive News & Ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.