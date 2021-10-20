Brokerages Expect Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $192.17 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) to announce sales of $192.17 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Highwoods Properties’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $191.40 million and the highest is $192.95 million. Highwoods Properties reported sales of $181.04 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Highwoods Properties will report full-year sales of $761.55 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $760.99 million to $762.10 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $815.03 million, with estimates ranging from $812.20 million to $817.85 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Highwoods Properties.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.33). Highwoods Properties had a net margin of 32.60% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The company had revenue of $185.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.55 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HIW. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Highwoods Properties from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Highwoods Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.00.

HIW stock traded up $1.20 on Friday, reaching $46.95. 471,264 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 743,973. Highwoods Properties has a one year low of $29.18 and a one year high of $48.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.42.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This is a positive change from Highwoods Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.87%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 1.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 64,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,020,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 16.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 22.3% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 2,124 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 11.8% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 5.9% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 12,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the period. 94.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Highwoods Properties

Highwoods Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition and development of office properties. It operates through the office, and other segments. Its markets includes Atlanta, Charlotte, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond, and Tampa.

