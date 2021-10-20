Brokerages Expect Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) to Announce -$0.60 EPS

Brokerages expect Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) to announce ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Heron Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.64) to ($0.57). Heron Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.64) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heron Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.42) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.58) to ($2.30). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($1.74) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.30) to ($1.27). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Heron Therapeutics.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.06). Heron Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 281.99% and a negative return on equity of 107.65%. The company had revenue of $22.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.44 million.

HRTX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Heron Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ HRTX opened at $10.33 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.71. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.10 and a beta of 1.39. Heron Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $9.98 and a 52 week high of $22.40. The company has a quick ratio of 3.94, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,268,720 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $205,930,000 after acquiring an additional 619,826 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ increased its stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 71.0% in the 2nd quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 1,819,131 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,233,000 after acquiring an additional 755,397 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 11,252.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 350,109 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,560,000 after acquiring an additional 347,025 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 98,569 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,598,000 after acquiring an additional 4,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $133,000.

About Heron Therapeutics

Heron Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of pharmaceutical products for patients suffering from cancer. Its products portfolio include SUSTOL, Cinvanti, HTX-011 and HTX-034. The company was founded in February 1983 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

