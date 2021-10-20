Brokerages Expect Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Will Announce Earnings of $1.63 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) will announce earnings of $1.63 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Genuine Parts’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.56 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.70. Genuine Parts also posted earnings per share of $1.63 during the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, October 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Genuine Parts will report full year earnings of $6.40 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.27 to $6.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $6.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.61 to $7.34. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Genuine Parts.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 28.92%. The company’s revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.32 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.17.

NYSE GPC opened at $127.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $123.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.29. The company has a market capitalization of $18.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.11. Genuine Parts has a 12 month low of $88.99 and a 12 month high of $135.93.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.815 per share. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is currently 61.86%.

In other news, Director John R. Holder bought 2,000 shares of Genuine Parts stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $124.93 per share, for a total transaction of $249,860.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 17,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,184,026.26. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GPC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 22.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,191,810 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,794,838,000 after purchasing an additional 2,561,204 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 475.6% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 953,216 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $120,553,000 after purchasing an additional 787,605 shares during the period. Candlestick Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the first quarter valued at about $52,814,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 70.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 798,213 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $100,951,000 after purchasing an additional 328,644 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Genuine Parts during the first quarter worth about $35,512,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.76% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

