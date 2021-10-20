Brokerages Expect FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $29.25 Million

Analysts expect FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW) to post $29.25 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for FS Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $28.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $30.00 million. FS Bancorp posted sales of $36.46 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that FS Bancorp will report full year sales of $120.50 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $119.00 million to $122.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $117.45 million, with estimates ranging from $116.00 million to $118.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for FS Bancorp.

FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. FS Bancorp had a return on equity of 19.09% and a net margin of 30.63%. The firm had revenue of $29.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.85 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded FS Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th.

In other news, Director Margaret R. Piesik sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.15, for a total transaction of $35,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert B. Fuller sold 1,968 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.60, for a total transaction of $66,124.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,225,593.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,708 shares of company stock valued at $367,439. Company insiders own 11.26% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FSBW. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of FS Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $104,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of FS Bancorp by 91.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,667 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FS Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of FS Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FS Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Institutional investors own 29.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FSBW traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.07. The company had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,905. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.58. The stock has a market cap of $280.40 million, a PE ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. FS Bancorp has a 1-year low of $21.15 and a 1-year high of $36.85.

FS Bancorp

FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services through its subsidiary. It operates through the Commercial and Consumer Banking, and Home Lending segments. The Commercial and Consumer Banking segment focuses on diversified financial products and services to its commercial and consumer customers through bank branches, automated teller machines (ATM), online banking platforms, mobile banking apps, and telephone banking.

