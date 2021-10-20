Brokerages Expect AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $56.69 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) to announce $56.69 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for AmerisourceBergen’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $55.93 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $57.98 billion. AmerisourceBergen posted sales of $49.24 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen will report full-year sales of $211.12 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $209.19 billion to $213.06 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $233.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $226.44 billion to $236.93 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for AmerisourceBergen.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12. AmerisourceBergen had a negative net margin of 1.83% and a negative return on equity of 694.83%. The business had revenue of $53.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.85 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have commented on ABC. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $132.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.11.

In related news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 12,784 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.53, for a total value of $1,540,855.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John G. Chou sold 6,081 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.94, for a total transaction of $717,193.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 73,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,631,085.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,050 shares of company stock valued at $8,690,334 in the last three months. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in AmerisourceBergen by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in AmerisourceBergen during the 1st quarter valued at about $132,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in AmerisourceBergen by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 141,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,747,000 after purchasing an additional 18,558 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its position in AmerisourceBergen by 101.2% during the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 34,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,062,000 after purchasing an additional 17,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in AmerisourceBergen by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 29,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.63% of the company’s stock.

ABC stock traded up $1.92 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $121.76. The company had a trading volume of 2,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,012,839. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.27, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.56. AmerisourceBergen has a 1 year low of $92.24 and a 1 year high of $128.87. The company has a market capitalization of $25.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $121.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.15.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is currently 22.28%.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name; specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals; over-the-counter healthcare products; home healthcare supplies and equipment; and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems; independent and chain retail pharmacies; mail order pharmacies; medical clinics; and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

