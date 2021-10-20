Brokerages Anticipate Sierra Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRRA) Will Post Earnings of -$1.78 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Sierra Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRRA) to post earnings of ($1.78) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Sierra Oncology’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($2.29) and the highest is ($1.47). Sierra Oncology posted earnings of ($1.39) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 28.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sierra Oncology will report full-year earnings of ($6.85) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.51) to ($6.26). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($5.07) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.12) to ($4.27). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Sierra Oncology.

Sierra Oncology (NASDAQ:SRRA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.62) by ($0.05).

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SRRA shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Sierra Oncology in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sierra Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.75.

NASDAQ SRRA traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $20.83. 41,986 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,329. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.84 and its 200-day moving average is $19.32. Sierra Oncology has a 12-month low of $12.13 and a 12-month high of $23.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $261.65 million, a P/E ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 1.02.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRRA. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sierra Oncology by 138.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,185 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,429 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Sierra Oncology by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,689 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 4,242 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Sierra Oncology by 108.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 38,560 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 20,074 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sierra Oncology by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 64,702 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 11,335 shares during the period. Finally, Pura Vida Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sierra Oncology by 307.9% during the 1st quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 77,263 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after buying an additional 58,323 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.88% of the company’s stock.

Sierra Oncology Company Profile

Sierra Oncology, Inc is a clinical stage drug development company of therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The firm focuses on advancing targeted therapeutics for the treatment of patients with significant unmet medical needs in hematology and oncology. Its product Momelotinib, a selective and orally-bioavailable JAK1, JAK2 & ACVR1 inhibitor with a differentiated therapeutic profile in myelofibrosis encompassing robust constitutional symptom improvements.

