Brokerages Anticipate Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.62 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) will announce sales of $1.62 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Roper Technologies’ earnings. Roper Technologies posted sales of $1.37 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 18.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Roper Technologies will report full-year sales of $6.41 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.39 billion to $6.42 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $6.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.07 billion to $6.78 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Roper Technologies.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 17.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.94 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $489.73 price objective (down previously from $500.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Roper Technologies in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $560.00 price target for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Roper Technologies from $510.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Raymond James upgraded Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $550.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Roper Technologies from $499.00 to $556.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $508.29.

NYSE:ROP traded up $5.60 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $474.13. 271,665 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 466,021. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $469.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $460.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.04. Roper Technologies has a 1 year low of $362.90 and a 1 year high of $499.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.5625 per share. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 5th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.66%.

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.35, for a total transaction of $241,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,513,471.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROP. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.5% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,574 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,379,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.6% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 8,812 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,931,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Capital City Trust Co. FL boosted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.0% in the third quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 9,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,156,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the third quarter worth about $593,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 230.9% in the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. 91.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc is diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

