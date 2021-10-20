Brokerages Anticipate Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV) to Announce -$0.23 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV) will announce earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Nabriva Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.21) and the lowest is ($0.26). Nabriva Therapeutics reported earnings of $0.90 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 125.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Nabriva Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.18) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.31) to ($1.08). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.56) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.67) to ($0.42). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Nabriva Therapeutics.

Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.06. Nabriva Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 210.82% and a negative return on equity of 63.27%. The business had revenue of $8.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.99 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nabriva Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

In other Nabriva Therapeutics news, CEO Theodore R. Schroeder bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.13 per share, for a total transaction of $56,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 226,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $256,368.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NBRV. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics by 77.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,261,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,958,000 after buying an additional 1,418,800 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics by 665.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 869,390 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after buying an additional 755,789 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $260,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics by 832.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 91,939 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 82,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics by 70.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 183,336 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 75,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NBRV traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.17. 8,826 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,244,077. Nabriva Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.00 and a one year high of $6.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $581.95 million, a PE ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 1.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a current ratio of 4.93.

Nabriva Therapeutics Company Profile

Nabriva Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of novel anti-infective agents to treat serious infections. Its product pipeline includes Lefamulin, and CONTEPO. The company was founded in October 2005 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

