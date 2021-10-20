Brokerages Anticipate Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.70 Billion

Equities analysts expect Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) to report sales of $1.70 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Landstar System’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.70 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.68 billion. Landstar System reported sales of $1.09 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 56%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Landstar System will report full-year sales of $6.13 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.98 billion to $6.27 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $5.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.32 billion to $6.22 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Landstar System.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.06. Landstar System had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 41.25%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. Landstar System’s revenue was up 90.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on LSTR shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Landstar System from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Landstar System in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set an “inline” rating and a $171.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Landstar System from $178.00 to $163.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Landstar System in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $155.54.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LSTR. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Landstar System by 175.1% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,789,024 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $460,357,000 after buying an additional 1,775,268 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Landstar System by 55.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 702,285 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $110,976,000 after buying an additional 250,722 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Landstar System by 2,495.6% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 188,545 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,794,000 after buying an additional 181,281 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Landstar System by 142.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 214,993 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,973,000 after buying an additional 126,151 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Landstar System by 5.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,115,238 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $176,230,000 after buying an additional 59,156 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.95% of the company’s stock.

Landstar System stock opened at $166.31 on Wednesday. Landstar System has a 1-year low of $122.63 and a 1-year high of $182.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $161.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $163.38.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a $0.25 dividend. This is a boost from Landstar System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Landstar System’s payout ratio is presently 18.90%.

About Landstar System

Landstar System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers transportation services including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air and ocean cargo, project cargo, and customs brokerage.

