Brokerages Anticipate Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG) Will Announce Earnings of $1.22 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG) will report earnings of $1.22 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Chemung Financial’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.28 and the lowest is $1.15. Chemung Financial posted earnings per share of $1.19 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, October 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Chemung Financial will report full-year earnings of $5.15 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.05 to $5.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $4.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.27 to $4.55. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Chemung Financial.

Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.30. Chemung Financial had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 26.62%. The firm had revenue of $22.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.57 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chemung Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th.

NASDAQ:CHMG traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $45.82. The company had a trading volume of 1,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,579. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 0.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.67. Chemung Financial has a 12-month low of $32.80 and a 12-month high of $49.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 16th. Chemung Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.92%.

In other Chemung Financial news, Director Jeffrey B. Streeter purchased 883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $46.22 per share, with a total value of $40,812.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired a total of 3,895 shares of company stock valued at $180,474 over the last ninety days. 13.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Chemung Financial by 0.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 53,915 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,254,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Chemung Financial by 84.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,774 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Chemung Financial by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,478 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Chemung Financial by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 48,711 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chemung Financial by 5,426.7% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,658 shares of the bank’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.81% of the company’s stock.

About Chemung Financial

Chemung Financial Corp. operates as a holding company. It operates through following segments: Core Banking and Wealth Management Services (WMG). The Core Banking segment attracts deposits from the general public and using such funds to originate consumer, commercial, commercial real estate, and residential mortgage loans, primarily in the local markets of the firm and to invest in securities.

