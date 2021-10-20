Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,520,000 shares, an increase of 21.6% from the September 15th total of 1,250,000 shares. Currently, 8.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 397,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital cut their price objective on shares of Broadwind from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Broadwind from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Broadwind by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 48,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 4,395 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Broadwind by 402.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 5,125 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Broadwind by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 113,437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $748,000 after buying an additional 11,827 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in shares of Broadwind in the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadwind in the 1st quarter valued at about $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BWEN stock opened at $3.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.51 million, a P/E ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 1.28. Broadwind has a twelve month low of $2.36 and a twelve month high of $12.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.08.

Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $46.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.42 million. Broadwind had a negative return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 3.49%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Broadwind will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Broadwind

Broadwind, Inc is engaged in the manufacture of structures, equipment, and components for clean tech and other specialized applications. It operates through the following business segments: Heavy Fabrications, Gearing and Industrial Solutions. The Heavy Fabrications segment provides fabrications to customers in industrial markets.

