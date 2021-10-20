Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL) Position Boosted by Taconic Capital Advisors LP

Taconic Capital Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL) by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 785,832 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 165,832 shares during the period. Bristow Group makes up 0.6% of Taconic Capital Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Taconic Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in Bristow Group were worth $20,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clayton Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Bristow Group by 66.5% during the 2nd quarter. Clayton Partners LLC now owns 91,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,345,000 after purchasing an additional 36,565 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bristow Group by 63.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 55,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 21,541 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Bristow Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $370,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bristow Group by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 261,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,693,000 after purchasing an additional 4,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bristow Group by 6.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 525,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,466,000 after buying an additional 30,928 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VTOL traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.84. The stock had a trading volume of 739 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,858. Bristow Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.49 and a fifty-two week high of $38.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.64. The firm has a market cap of $984.54 million, a P/E ratio of -7.17 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Bristow Group (NYSE:VTOL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. Bristow Group had a negative net margin of 11.73% and a negative return on equity of 3.06%. The company had revenue of $300.60 million during the quarter.

In other Bristow Group news, EVP David F. Stepanek sold 3,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.92, for a total value of $100,277.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,817 shares in the company, valued at $802,673.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Bristow Group, Inc provides offshore oil and gas transportation, search and rescue and aircraft support services to government and civil organizations. The company’s services include global SAR, helicopter sales, maintenance and modifications, training, oil & gas and unmanned aircraft system solutions.

