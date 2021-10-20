Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $11.55 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) will announce $11.55 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Bristol-Myers Squibb’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $11.50 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $11.60 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb reported sales of $10.54 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will report full year sales of $46.32 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $46.25 billion to $46.40 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $47.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $46.90 billion to $49.42 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Bristol-Myers Squibb.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 11.44% and a positive return on equity of 37.76%. The company had revenue of $11.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.24 billion.

Several analysts have commented on BMY shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Truist began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.10.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total value of $1,516,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO David V. Elkins sold 99,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total transaction of $6,674,312.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Family Management Corp raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 49,613 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 422,937 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,261,000 after buying an additional 59,611 shares during the period. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 96,114 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,422,000 after buying an additional 4,608 shares during the period. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 20,395 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after buying an additional 1,639 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 2nd quarter worth about $8,692,000. Institutional investors own 72.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BMY stock opened at $57.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $127.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.54. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52 week low of $56.66 and a 52 week high of $69.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.92.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.43%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

