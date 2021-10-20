Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT) Now Covered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 21.77% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group began coverage on Brilliant Earth Group in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp began coverage on Brilliant Earth Group in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on Brilliant Earth Group in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Brilliant Earth Group in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Brilliant Earth Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.71.

Shares of BRLT opened at $13.14 on Monday. Brilliant Earth Group has a one year low of $10.63 and a one year high of $18.23.

Brilliant Earth Group Inc is a digital-first jewelry company. Brilliant Earth Group Inc is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

