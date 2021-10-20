Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) Shares Sold by Dodge & Cox

Dodge & Cox lowered its holdings in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,603,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 180,198 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox owned about 0.12% of Brighthouse Financial worth $437,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BHF. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 52.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 22,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 7,577 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 158,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,761,000 after purchasing an additional 4,591 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 75.7% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 2,683 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc grew its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 24,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 5,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 44.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 227,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,066,000 after purchasing an additional 69,730 shares during the last quarter. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BHF stock traded up $0.40 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.06. 2,082 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 691,738. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.27. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.74 and a twelve month high of $50.96.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $5.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.12 by $2.20. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Brighthouse Financial had a negative net margin of 150.00% and a positive return on equity of 9.31%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BHF. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $53.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.89.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance and annuities through independent distribution channels and marketing arrangements with diverse network of distribution partners. It operates through the following segments: Annuities; Life; Run-Off; and Corporate & Others.

