BowX Acquisition Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:BOWX)

BowX Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BOWX) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Investors bought 14,740 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 760% compared to the average volume of 1,713 call options.

BOWX stock traded down $1.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.37. The company had a trading volume of 3,297,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 892,154. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.10. BowX Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $8.85 and a fifty-two week high of $13.93.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in BowX Acquisition in the second quarter worth $26,000. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in BowX Acquisition in the second quarter worth $28,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in BowX Acquisition by 45.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in BowX Acquisition in the second quarter worth $173,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in BowX Acquisition in the first quarter worth $181,000. 64.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bowx Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It primarily focuses on businesses in the technology, media, and telecommunications industries.

