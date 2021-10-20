Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.580-$1.620 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.610. The company issued revenue guidance of $12 billion-$12 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.01 billion.

Boston Scientific stock traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.69. 61,927 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,626,506. The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.10 and its 200-day moving average is $43.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market cap of $63.63 billion, a PE ratio of 133.73, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.88. Boston Scientific has a 52 week low of $32.99 and a 52 week high of $46.28.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 12.67%. Boston Scientific’s revenue was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC set a $42.74 price target on shares of Boston Scientific and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of Boston Scientific from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Boston Scientific from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boston Scientific has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $48.65.

In related news, EVP Eric Francis Yves Thepaut sold 41,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total value of $1,842,447.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Wendy Carruthers sold 3,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.88, for a total transaction of $149,046.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 164,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,386,036.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 582,583 shares of company stock worth $25,658,581. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

