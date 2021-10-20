Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, thirteen have assigned a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2,468.44.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Booking in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $2,230.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Booking from $2,400.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Booking from $2,345.00 to $2,375.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Booking from $2,675.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG traded down $80.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $2,382.59. The stock had a trading volume of 25,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 343,454. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2,332.29 and its 200 day moving average is $2,304.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.05. Booking has a 52 week low of $1,589.00 and a 52 week high of $2,540.00. The stock has a market cap of $97.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 236.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.26.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported ($2.55) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.69) by $0.14. Booking had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 3.32%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($10.81) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 242.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Booking will post 42.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,530.33, for a total transaction of $1,897,747.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,520.00, for a total transaction of $461,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Booking during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Booking during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Booking during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Booking during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Booking during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

