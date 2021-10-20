boohoo group’s (BOO) Buy Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of boohoo group (LON:BOO) in a research report released on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on BOO. Shore Capital reissued an under review rating on shares of boohoo group in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on shares of boohoo group from GBX 460 ($6.01) to GBX 350 ($4.57) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded boohoo group to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the stock from GBX 380 ($4.96) to GBX 410 ($5.36) in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 435.56 ($5.69).

boohoo group stock opened at GBX 196.18 ($2.56) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.73. boohoo group has a 12-month low of GBX 177.81 ($2.32) and a 12-month high of GBX 378.90 ($4.95). The stock has a market cap of £2.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 251.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 293.50.

boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products for 16 to 40 year old customers. It provides its products under the boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, Coast, Oasis, Warehouse, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, Burton, and Debenhams brands.

