Bon Natural Life (NYSE:BON) Stock Price Down 2%

Bon Natural Life Limited (NYSE:BON)’s stock price fell 2% on Monday . The company traded as low as $5.81 and last traded at $5.93. 4,008 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 334,839 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.05.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.57.

About Bon Natural Life (NYSE:BON)

Bon Natural Life Limited engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of functional active ingredients extracted from natural herb plants. The company provides personal care ingredients, such as plant extracted fragrance compounds to perfume and fragrance manufacturers; natural health supplements comprising powder drinks and bioactive food ingredient products primarily used as food additives; and nutritional supplements.

