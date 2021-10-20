Boit C F David Takes Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Boit C F David purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 9,800 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $763,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Oracle by 1.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,927,373 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,245,198,000 after purchasing an additional 305,595 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Oracle by 3.8% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,881,574 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,158,382,000 after purchasing an additional 539,617 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Oracle by 1.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,398,344 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $965,088,000 after purchasing an additional 205,993 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Oracle by 7.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,134,452 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $781,305,000 after purchasing an additional 755,333 shares during the period. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in Oracle by 4.6% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 10,211,050 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $716,509,000 after purchasing an additional 444,400 shares during the period. 44.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Oracle alerts:

In other Oracle news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.88, for a total transaction of $3,075,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 71,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,303,105.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Rona Alison Fairhead purchased 2,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $96.02 per share, with a total value of $218,637.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 502,376 shares of company stock valued at $45,247,196 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

ORCL has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Oracle from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on shares of Oracle to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. DZ Bank cut shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Oracle from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.25.

Shares of NYSE ORCL traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $96.69. The stock had a trading volume of 89,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,902,897. The company has a market capitalization of $264.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $90.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.21. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $55.14 and a 52 week high of $97.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.30.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $9.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.77 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 146.83% and a net margin of 33.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 8th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

About Oracle

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

Featured Article: What is a blue-chip stock?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.