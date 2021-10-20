Boit C F David Takes Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Boit C F David bought a new stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,500 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the second quarter worth $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 39.8% during the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 43.9% during the second quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 246 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the second quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 64.45% of the company’s stock.

NKE traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $157.39. 84,402 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,562,051. The firm has a market capitalization of $249.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $118.80 and a one year high of $174.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $149.33.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.04. NIKE had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 51.41%. The company had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th were paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 27th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.90%.

In related news, COO Andrew Campion sold 7,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.50, for a total value of $1,221,937.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 3,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.50, for a total transaction of $608,139.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 164,421 shares of company stock valued at $26,335,427 in the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NKE has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $192.00 price objective on NIKE in a report on Friday, September 24th. KGI Securities started coverage on shares of NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. BTIG Research downgraded shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of NIKE from $174.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.94.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

