Boit C F David Takes $2.22 Million Position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Boit C F David acquired a new position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 25,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,215,000. Church & Dwight makes up approximately 1.7% of Boit C F David’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Church & Dwight in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 141.3% during the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 244.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 8,512.1% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,809 shares during the last quarter. 80.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CHD shares. UBS Group began coverage on Church & Dwight in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Church & Dwight from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Church & Dwight from $92.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Church & Dwight from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Church & Dwight presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.00.

CHD traded up $0.73 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $84.06. The company had a trading volume of 13,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,351,650. The company has a market capitalization of $20.64 billion, a PE ratio of 26.12, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.39. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a one year low of $77.62 and a one year high of $93.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $83.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 15.96% and a return on equity of 22.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a $0.2525 dividend. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.69%.

In other news, CMO Britta Bomhard sold 38,738 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.68, for a total transaction of $3,357,809.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,846 shares in the company, valued at $680,091.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert K. Shearer sold 14,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.60, for a total transaction of $1,269,556.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 94,073 shares of company stock valued at $8,108,739. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

