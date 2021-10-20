Boit C F David Purchases Shares of 26,163 Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Boit C F David purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 26,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,185,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Holderness Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.8% in the second quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 26,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,181,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.5% in the second quarter. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,806,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.4% in the second quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 67,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,035,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.6% in the first quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 38,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,500,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 12.2% in the second quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 2,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. 70.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on WFC shares. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.71.

Shares of NYSE WFC traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.02. The company had a trading volume of 484,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,296,477. The business’s 50-day moving average is $47.11 and its 200-day moving average is $45.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $205.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.36. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $20.76 and a 52 week high of $51.41.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $18.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.31 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 19.79% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 145.45%.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

