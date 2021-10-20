Boit C F David Makes New Investment in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Boit C F David acquired a new position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,050 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $365,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Willis Investment Counsel raised its position in Facebook by 0.3% during the second quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 10,352 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,599,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Facebook by 2.8% during the second quarter. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC raised its position in Facebook by 1.7% during the second quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC now owns 1,756 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Facebook by 2.0% during the second quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,513 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, TPG Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Facebook by 3.9% during the second quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 802 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. 65.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ FB traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $340.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 341,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,852,535. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $356.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $339.99. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $244.61 and a 1 year high of $384.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $961.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.32.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a net margin of 37.17% and a return on equity of 30.09%. The business had revenue of $29.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.93 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.91, for a total value of $92,977.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,748,414.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 6,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.05, for a total transaction of $2,318,715.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,302,508 shares of company stock valued at $829,047,848. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

FB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Facebook from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a $500.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Facebook from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $406.31.

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

