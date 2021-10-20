BOC Hong Kong (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:BHKLY) Short Interest Update

BOC Hong Kong (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:BHKLY) saw a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, an increase of 29.6% from the September 15th total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 45,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BHKLY opened at $65.17 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $61.80 and its 200-day moving average is $66.90. BOC Hong Kong has a 52-week low of $53.94 and a 52-week high of $76.42.

Get BOC Hong Kong alerts:

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th were given a $3.1987 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 13th.

BOC Hong Kong (Holdings) Limited, an investment holding company, provides banking and related financial services to corporate and individual customers in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Personal Banking, Corporate Banking, Treasury, and Insurance.

Recommended Story: After-Hours Trading

Receive News & Ratings for BOC Hong Kong Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOC Hong Kong and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.