Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF) Receives $48.68 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $48.68.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. TD Securities raised Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Desjardins boosted their price target on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$43.50 to C$51.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$42.25 to C$51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BOWFF opened at $41.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.00 and a 200 day moving average of $34.46. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of -17.89 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $19.57 and a 12-month high of $41.57.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust had a negative return on equity of 4.56% and a negative net margin of 28.62%. The company had revenue of $95.74 million during the quarter.

About Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the acquisition, refurbishment, management, ownership, and development of multi-family residential communities. It offers residential units located in Alberta, Saskatchewan, Ontario, and Quebec. The company was founded by Sam Kolias and Van Kolias in 1984 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

