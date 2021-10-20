Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF) Receives $48.68 Average Price Target from Analysts

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $48.68.

BOWFF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Desjardins boosted their target price on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$43.50 to C$51.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. TD Securities raised Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$46.50 to C$51.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$40.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th.

Get Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS BOWFF opened at $41.50 on Friday. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $19.57 and a twelve month high of $41.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of -17.89 and a beta of 1.50.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust had a negative return on equity of 4.56% and a negative net margin of 28.62%. The business had revenue of $95.74 million during the quarter.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the acquisition, refurbishment, management, ownership, and development of multi-family residential communities. It offers residential units located in Alberta, Saskatchewan, Ontario, and Quebec. The company was founded by Sam Kolias and Van Kolias in 1984 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Story: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.