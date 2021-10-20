BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund (NYSE:DHF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund (NYSE:DHF) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 108,200 shares, a growth of 27.9% from the September 15th total of 84,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 352,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund in the first quarter valued at about $218,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $230,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 468,758 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,711,000 after purchasing an additional 54,151 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 188,032 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 47,961 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $135,000.

Shares of NYSE DHF traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.32. 313,986 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,066,814. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.28. BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund has a 12-month low of $2.67 and a 12-month high of $3.77.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 13th will be issued a $0.022 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 12th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.95%.

About BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its primary investment objective is to seek high current income. The firm invests its assets in income securities of U.S. issuers rated below investment grade quality or unrated income securities that The Dreyfus Corp., serving as the fund’s investment manager and administrator.

