BNP Paribas SA (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of BNP Paribas SA (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $59.71.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BNPQY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of BNP Paribas from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their price target on shares of BNP Paribas from €48.30 ($56.82) to €51.70 ($60.82) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of BNP Paribas from €60.00 ($70.59) to €62.00 ($72.94) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. UBS Group raised shares of BNP Paribas to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from €50.00 ($58.82) to €57.00 ($67.06) in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of BNP Paribas from €68.00 ($80.00) to €69.00 ($81.18) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Shares of BNPQY traded up $0.17 on Tuesday, hitting $33.91. 159,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 329,002. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.01. BNP Paribas has a 1 year low of $16.78 and a 1 year high of $35.31.

BNP Paribas (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $14.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.31 billion. BNP Paribas had a net margin of 18.03% and a return on equity of 7.08%. Research analysts forecast that BNP Paribas will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th will be paid a $0.754 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 24th. BNP Paribas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.84%.

About BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. The company operates through the following business: Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate Institutional Banking. The Retail Banking and Services business includes the retail banking networks and specialized financial services in France and around the world.

