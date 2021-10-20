Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:BKEPP) Short Interest Update

Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:BKEPP) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a decrease of 25.0% from the September 15th total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Blueknight Energy Partners stock. Cove Street Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:BKEPP) by 519.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 326,375 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 273,682 shares during the period. Cove Street Capital LLC’s holdings in Blueknight Energy Partners were worth $2,533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Blueknight Energy Partners alerts:

Blueknight Energy Partners stock opened at $8.30 on Wednesday. Blueknight Energy Partners has a 12 month low of $5.75 and a 12 month high of $8.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.10.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a $0.1788 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.61%.

About Blueknight Energy Partners

Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. provides integrated terminalling services for companies engaged in the production, distribution, and handling of liquid asphalt in the United States. As of March 4, 2021, it had 53 terminals located in 26 states. Blueknight Energy Partners G.P., LLC operates as a general partner of the company.

Further Reading: Dual Listing

Receive News & Ratings for Blueknight Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blueknight Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.