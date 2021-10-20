Blue Star Foods (OTCMKTS:BSFC) Trading 1.7% Higher

Shares of Blue Star Foods Corp (OTCMKTS:BSFC) rose 1.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $7.83 and last traded at $7.83. Approximately 2,416 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 195% from the average daily volume of 819 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.70.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.44.

Blue Star Foods (OTCMKTS:BSFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.05 million.

Blue Star Foods Corp. is an integrated ESG seafood company which processes, packages and sells seafood products. Blue Star Foods Corp. is based in Miami, Florida.

