Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) Lifted to “B-” at TheStreet

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) was upgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on BLMN. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.21.

Shares of BLMN stock opened at $23.01 on Monday. Bloomin’ Brands has a 12-month low of $13.66 and a 12-month high of $32.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.45 and a 200-day moving average of $26.88.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 251.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.74) EPS. Research analysts expect that Bloomin’ Brands will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 6,339.7% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 347,229 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,393,000 after purchasing an additional 341,837 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,680,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,293,606 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $35,108,000 after purchasing an additional 221,410 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 175,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,750,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 110.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 381,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $10,317,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the period.

About Bloomin’ Brands

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc engages in the acquisition, operation, design and development of restaurant concepts. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and International. The U.S. segment operates in USA and Puerto Rico. The International segment operates in Brazil, South Korea, Hong Kong, and China.

