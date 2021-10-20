Bloom Tree Partners LLC Takes Position in Lead Edge Growth Opportunities, Ltd (NASDAQ:LEGA)

Bloom Tree Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lead Edge Growth Opportunities, Ltd (NASDAQ:LEGA) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 498,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,872,000. Lead Edge Growth Opportunities makes up 0.5% of Bloom Tree Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Bloom Tree Partners LLC owned approximately 2.19% of Lead Edge Growth Opportunities at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lead Edge Growth Opportunities during the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new stake in Lead Edge Growth Opportunities in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $587,000. MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lead Edge Growth Opportunities in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,225,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Lead Edge Growth Opportunities during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,444,000. Finally, MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new position in shares of Lead Edge Growth Opportunities during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,912,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LEGA stock remained flat at $$9.83 during trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,408. Lead Edge Growth Opportunities, Ltd has a 1-year low of $9.65 and a 1-year high of $9.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.79.

Lead Edge Growth Opportunities, Ltd is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

