Bloom Tree Partners LLC Purchases New Stake in Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha (NASDAQ:SSAA)

Bloom Tree Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha (NASDAQ:SSAA) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 98,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $961,000. Bloom Tree Partners LLC owned about 1.08% of Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Glazer Capital LLC grew its position in Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha by 16.5% in the second quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 37,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 5,286 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha in the first quarter worth approximately $87,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha by 12.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 236,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,294,000 after acquiring an additional 25,497 shares during the period. EJF Capital LLC purchased a new position in Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha in the first quarter worth approximately $289,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp purchased a new position in Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha in the first quarter worth approximately $473,000.

Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,291. Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $10.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.73.

Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Santa Monica, California.

