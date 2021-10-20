Bloom Tree Partners LLC Makes New $2.98 Million Investment in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II (NASDAQ:HCII)

Bloom Tree Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II (NASDAQ:HCII) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 306,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,975,000. Bloom Tree Partners LLC owned approximately 0.98% of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II by 11.1% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 161,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,573,000 after acquiring an additional 16,173 shares in the last quarter. Berkley W R Corp bought a new stake in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II during the first quarter worth $191,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new stake in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II during the second quarter worth $194,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II during the first quarter worth $493,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II during the second quarter worth $486,000. 53.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ HCII remained flat at $$9.78 on Wednesday. 199 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,043. Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II has a 1 year low of $9.66 and a 1 year high of $10.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II is a blank check company. Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II was formerly known as Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

