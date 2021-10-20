Bloom Tree Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in Marlin Technology Co. (NASDAQ:FINM)

Bloom Tree Partners LLC increased its position in Marlin Technology Co. (NASDAQ:FINM) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 403,368 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,368 shares during the quarter. Bloom Tree Partners LLC’s holdings in Marlin Technology were worth $3,905,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DLD Asset Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Marlin Technology by 44.0% in the second quarter. DLD Asset Management LP now owns 72,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 22,000 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marlin Technology by 359.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 422,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,090,000 after purchasing an additional 330,650 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Marlin Technology in the second quarter valued at $726,000. Periscope Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marlin Technology by 19.1% in the second quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 823,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,969,000 after purchasing an additional 131,992 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marlin Technology in the second quarter valued at $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FINM stock traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $9.75. The stock had a trading volume of 1,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,372. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.72 and its 200-day moving average is $9.71. Marlin Technology Co. has a 52-week low of $9.56 and a 52-week high of $10.30.

Marlin Technology Corporation is a blank check company. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Hermosa Beach, California.

