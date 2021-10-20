Bloom Tree Partners LLC Decreases Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Bloom Tree Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 21.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 140,319 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 38,462 shares during the period. Facebook comprises about 5.1% of Bloom Tree Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Bloom Tree Partners LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $48,790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Boit C F David bought a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 2nd quarter valued at about $365,000. Claro Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Facebook by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 12,649 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,398,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox lifted its stake in shares of Facebook by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 3,735,415 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,298,841,000 after purchasing an additional 307,040 shares during the period. Financial Advisors Network Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Facebook in the 2nd quarter valued at about $277,000. Finally, Force Hill Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Facebook in the 2nd quarter valued at about $17,107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FB stock traded up $0.86 on Wednesday, hitting $340.85. 341,003 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,852,535. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $244.61 and a one year high of $384.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $356.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $339.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $961.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.32.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a net margin of 37.17% and a return on equity of 30.09%. The company had revenue of $29.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.93 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FB. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Facebook from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. DZ Bank downgraded Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Facebook from $375.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities upped their price target on Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $406.31.

In other Facebook news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $382.34, for a total value of $29,554,882.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.91, for a total transaction of $92,977.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,748,414.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,302,508 shares of company stock worth $829,047,848. 14.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

