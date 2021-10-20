Bloom Tree Partners LLC Buys New Position in RMG Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:RMGC)

Bloom Tree Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of RMG Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:RMGC) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 199,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,944,000. Bloom Tree Partners LLC owned approximately 1.42% of RMG Acquisition Corp. III as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RMGC. Highbridge Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of RMG Acquisition Corp. III by 925.8% during the second quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 1,176,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,463,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062,158 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in RMG Acquisition Corp. III in the first quarter worth $9,441,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in RMG Acquisition Corp. III in the second quarter worth $8,685,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in RMG Acquisition Corp. III in the first quarter worth $7,350,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in RMG Acquisition Corp. III in the second quarter worth $6,823,000.

Get RMG Acquisition Corp. III alerts:

RMGC remained flat at $$9.76 during trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,006. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.71. RMG Acquisition Corp. III has a twelve month low of $9.58 and a twelve month high of $10.09.

RMG Acquisition Corp. III focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Article: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RMG Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:RMGC).

Receive News & Ratings for RMG Acquisition Corp. III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RMG Acquisition Corp. III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.