Bloom Tree Partners LLC Buys New Holdings in Gores Holdings VIII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIIX)

Bloom Tree Partners LLC acquired a new position in Gores Holdings VIII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIIX) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 49,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $487,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new stake in Gores Holdings VIII in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $226,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Gores Holdings VIII in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $694,000. CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gores Holdings VIII in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $992,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new position in shares of Gores Holdings VIII in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,240,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Gores Holdings VIII in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,678,000. 50.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Gores Holdings VIII stock traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $9.77. The company had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,177. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.80. Gores Holdings VIII, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.88 and a 1 year high of $10.25.

Gores Holdings VIII, Inc focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

